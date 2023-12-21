Sign up
Darn Tough Socks
My favorite Christmas gift this year, edited.
Admittedly, this is 💩. But did I let that stop me? No. Nor should it stop you. Anyone can participate.
cropped the 💩 out of it uneven,
added text emojis (can u find them?), turned it b&w, stretched it, and finally, used a white vignette, and had to screen shot it because I am cheap
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
Wendy
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Tags
christmas
,
socks
,
etsooi-156
,
darn-tough
