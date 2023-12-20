Sign up
Previous
36 / 365
Eat, Drink, and be Merry?
But I'm in line at the darn dental emergency room at 5:30 am. It won't open until 8. Than I will be fasting for lab work tomorrow.
Maybe next week 😉🥂
No filter... Just a few added snowflakes.
fiveplustwo-eatdrinkandbemerry
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
Wendy
@photohoot
Tags
dentist
waiting
selfie
no-makeup
no-filter
fiveplustwo-eatdrinkandbemerry
