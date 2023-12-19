Sign up
Previous
34 / 365
Happy Little Accident
Using slow exposure while being a passenger in car.
I swear I see a red sneaker.
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
1
1
Wendy
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
34
photos
4
followers
14
following
9% complete
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
17th December 2023 12:29pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
blur
,
long-exposure
,
drive-by
Graeme Stevens
very cool accident :)
December 19th, 2023
