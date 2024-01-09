Sign up
56 / 365
Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Captured
Woke up and found this happy face properly placed for perspective. It's going to be a good day.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Photo Details
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
9th January 2024 9:04am
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
face
,
food
,
happy
,
cereal
,
toast
,
perspective
,
ear
,
cinnamon
,
container
,
still
,
crunch
