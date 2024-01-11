Previous
What The Heck Is It? by photohoot
58 / 365

What The Heck Is It?

I had to use an otter lite to get the image. Do you know what it is? The bottom jaw is movable. The only thing I can think of is a hook used to make a rug, this is pretty small.
I have no clue.

The qtip is for size.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
A latch hook crochet needle. Nicely lit.
January 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise