Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
58 / 365
What The Heck Is It?
I had to use an otter lite to get the image. Do you know what it is? The bottom jaw is movable. The only thing I can think of is a hook used to make a rug, this is pretty small.
I have no clue.
The qtip is for size.
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
83
photos
10
followers
25
following
15% complete
View this month »
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
Latest from all albums
55
12
13
56
14
57
11
58
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
11th January 2024 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
what
,
craft
,
something
,
unknown
,
object
,
qtip
,
-is-it
Dave
ace
A latch hook crochet needle. Nicely lit.
January 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close