Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
259 / 365
Yule Bake
Whilst decorating, baked dios beigli (Hungarian walnut bread) for a Yule party tonight, and a loaf of sourdough for tomorrow.
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
764
photos
33
followers
38
following
70% complete
View this month »
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
Latest from all albums
285
257
286
287
258
288
259
289
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th December 2023 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
bread
,
yule
,
sourdough
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close