Left Behind by photohoot
59 / 365

Left Behind

Peanut, the bearded dragon is resting in peace now. He passed during the summer of 2023. He had a long life for an adopted lizard with neurological issues.

Lia found this at the local thrift store and left him behind when she moved.

I'll keep him and name him Peanut.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

