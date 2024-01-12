Sign up
Left Behind
Peanut, the bearded dragon is resting in peace now. He passed during the summer of 2023. He had a long life for an adopted lizard with neurological issues.
Lia found this at the local thrift store and left him behind when she moved.
I'll keep him and name him Peanut.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
Wendy
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
2
365
Pixel 7 Pro
12th January 2024 2:04pm
dinosaur
peanut
daughter's
