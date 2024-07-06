Sign up
Previous
238 / 365
The Fiddler
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
5
2
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
646
photos
71
followers
67
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
6th July 2024 8:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
music
,
instrument
,
fiddle
,
fiddler
,
@photohoot
Barb
ace
Nice portrait of this fiddle player!
July 6th, 2024
Dave
ace
Great shot
July 6th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@bjywamer
@darchibald
Thanks so much. Have a great day!
July 6th, 2024
Mona Chrome
Nice. His eyes are matching the blue background and pop on black.
July 6th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@monachorome
thank you 💙
July 6th, 2024
