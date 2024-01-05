Sign up
Previous
5 / 365
Withstanding The Test Of Time DTS
Continuing my series on Darn Tough Socks.
It's the little things in life matter. Like a pair of socks that last a lifetime or are replaced free.
🧦❤️
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
61
photos
9
followers
21
following
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
Latest from all albums
4
4
48
49
5
50
51
5
Views
1
Album
AFK
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
5th January 2024 9:13am
Tags
socks
,
lifetime
,
darn-tough
