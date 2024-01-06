Not Darn Tough Socks

Previous
8 / 365

Continuing my series on Darn Tough Socks. These are not Darn Tough, but they are darn cute! Much thinner, no cushion and not wool. Also, absolutely no replacement.
6th January 2024

Wendy

@photohoot
