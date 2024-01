Picked By Nick

When returning home from school, my son would bring me home a small bouquet. They might be in his hand, pocket or backpack. He was so consistent that I can't see them without thinking of his sweet little face.



He is a grown man now. The other day he sent me a picture of them, and than as I walked a path I normally don't, meadows of them filled my eyes.



Richardia grandiflora is the spieces. Know as a weed to most, it is perfection to me.