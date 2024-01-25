Previous
Telic in Grass by photohoot
26 / 365

Telic in Grass

Oops







Yet another attempt of turning the camera into selfie mode with a 3 second timer, putting it on the ground, and tossing some grass. As I try to hold my foot up into frame. I think it's a masterpiece lol
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
7% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise