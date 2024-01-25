Sign up
Previous
26 / 365
Telic in Grass
Oops
Yet another attempt of turning the camera into selfie mode with a 3 second timer, putting it on the ground, and tossing some grass. As I try to hold my foot up into frame. I think it's a masterpiece lol
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
0
0
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
126
photos
13
followers
27
following
7% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
AFK
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
25th January 2024 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
action
,
grass
,
shoe
,
sandal
,
selfie
,
telic
,
z-strap
