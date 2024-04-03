Previous
Frasier Crane and Family by photohoot
Frasier Crane and Family

3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Wendy ace
It's raining with treats of a tornado, but that didn't stop this adorable family from walking by my back yard and it didn't stop me from running outside to get a shot. It's my first timing seeing a baby crane 💛
April 3rd, 2024  
