Previous
149 / 365
It's Not Easy Being Green
It's nice to be important, but it's important to be nice.
-Kermit
12th May 2024
12th May 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
AFK
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
frog
,
philosophy
,
kermit
,
amphibian
,
kindness
,
@photohoot
