150 / 365
Love For Candy
There once were ants in the land
Whose love for candy was grand
They'd march with great zeal
To the sweet treats that reveal
Their tiny taste buds in demand!
13th May 2024
13th May 24
2
0
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
483
photos
53
followers
59
following
41% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
AFK
Taken
13th May 2024 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
ground
,
candy
,
ants
,
bugs
,
@photohoot
,
left-behind
,
final-portrait
JackieR
ace
Fabulous poetry! Oh nice birds eye view too
May 14th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thank you for the morning engorgement. love and support. You are awesome. 💛
May 14th, 2024
