Love For Candy by photohoot
150 / 365

Love For Candy

There once were ants in the land
Whose love for candy was grand
They'd march with great zeal
To the sweet treats that reveal
Their tiny taste buds in demand!
13th May 2024

Wendy

@photohoot
JackieR ace
Fabulous poetry! Oh nice birds eye view too
May 14th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you for the morning engorgement. love and support. You are awesome. 💛
May 14th, 2024  
