Smile, You Get to Live by photohoot
Smile, You Get to Live

Not a huge fan of spiders, but it's small and harmless and when she batted her eyelashes at me, I fell in love.
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Mark St Clair ace
lol …. You’re more kind than me
July 9th, 2024  
Dave ace
Awesome macro. She is a beauty.
July 9th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@frodob It's tinier than the tip of my finger and was eating a mosquito. Need I say more? ;-)
July 9th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@darchibald Thanks Dave, she is a flirt.
July 9th, 2024  
Mona Chrome
Cutie
July 9th, 2024  
