26 / 365
Talk to the Hand
I was using long exposure and playing with a flashlight to achieve the background. Through my bad eye site, it looks smoky.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
Album
The Crypt
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
23rd January 2024 5:15pm
Tags
candle
,
hand
,
holder
,
flashlight
