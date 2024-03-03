Previous
Cows Moo, Can You? by photohoot
71 / 365

Cows Moo, Can You?

Dr. Seuss and a nice red wine
is the perfect way to
Unwind.

3rd March 2024

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
