Layers of colour by pictureme
Layers of colour

Hard to tell you’re in a city of around 5 million people - all within easy walking distance from home too - nice!
Looking up from the boardwalk along the foreshore - but across the dunes towards suburbia, not the beach.
23rd August 2020 23rd Aug 20

Evelyn

@pictureme
Hi to all my friends in the 365project community. I have set myself a New Year's resolution for 2016! (ok - it is...
