Soul Food

Playing with my new camera, Olympus EM1.3. The image stabilization on this thing is insanely good. This pic is not tack sharp, but this is 8 seconds hand held using the built in neutral density filter! Going to have some fun with this one.



I’ve been gone from here for a long time. I won’t be posting every day, but going to try to post at least several times a week.



Stay safe and healthy.