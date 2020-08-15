Previous
Great-horned youngster by pixelchix
Great-horned youngster

This little cutie is about grown up now, but still so dang cute. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane. I’ve been away from shooting for a bit but hope to start posting at least a little more regularly.

Happy Weekend!
Heather (pixelchix)

Graeme Stevens ace
great processing and detail
August 16th, 2020  
Julie Duncan ace
Beautiful capture! Such a handsome creature!
August 16th, 2020  
