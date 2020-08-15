Sign up
Great-horned youngster
This little cutie is about grown up now, but still so dang cute. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane. I’ve been away from shooting for a bit but hope to start posting at least a little more regularly.
Happy Weekend!
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Heather (pixelchix)
ace
@pixelchix
Soooo, after a successful go ‘round way back in 2011 and a couple lackluster attempts thereafter, I’m back....maybe. ;-) Lastly, this place always rocked. So much...
562
photos
35
followers
49
following
Tags
b&w
,
birds
,
owls
,
owl”
,
“great-horned
Graeme Stevens
ace
great processing and detail
August 16th, 2020
Julie Duncan
ace
Beautiful capture! Such a handsome creature!
August 16th, 2020
