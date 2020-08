Whooooooooooo?

I love owls. This gorgeous Great-horned Owl looked at me a few seconds then went back to her dreams. Taken awhile back. Processed tonight on my ipad while resting my bad back. Damn thing rarely lets up and it sure gets old. Lots to be thankful for and we just gotta keep trucking on, right?



Hope you’re all staying safe and well. Troubled times, and I’m so thankful for photography.