It’s all a blur

Playing with the built-in neutral density filter on my new camera a couple weeks ago. Works pretty well, especially coupled with the incredible 7.5 stops of stabilization it has. Fun! On some shots I was able to hand hold up to 8 seconds, not tack sharp, but pretty darn good! This one was only 1/2 second but it was pretty dark out so the file is crappy. Processed the heck out of it on my ipad while watching mindless tv tonight.



Hope this week is a good one for you all. Stay safe out there.