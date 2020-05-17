Previous
Next
Even more pain today by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2201

Even more pain today

Photo taken first thing so additional pain and swelling not caused by standing. Still no idea of the origin.
17th May 2020 17th May 20

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
603% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise