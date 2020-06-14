Sign up
Photo 2272
My favourite tipple
A lovely surprise doorstep delivery from my friend H to brighten my lockdown.
14th June 2020
14th Jun 20
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
2887
photos
15
followers
23
following
626% complete
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
598
599
2283
600
2284
601
2285
602
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Tags
drink
,
surprise
,
friendship
,
lockdown
,
j2o
,
pjnn
