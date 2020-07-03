Previous
Just in time by plainjaneandnononsense
Laid in bed for ages unable to sleep. Suddenly realised I'd not taken a picture of the day. Fortunately it wasn't yet midnight!
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Sylvia du Toit
Ha ha just in time!
July 5th, 2020  
