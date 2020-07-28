Previous
The future by plainjaneandnononsense
The future

Difficult decisions to be made. Due to the effects of covid 19 I have to choose either an 80% cut in hours or redundancy...... either way I'm going to have a lot of time on my hands!
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Sylvia du Toit
Well done.
July 29th, 2020  
