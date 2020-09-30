Previous
Next
Autumn Wreath by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2372

Autumn Wreath

Pine cones scavenged from local woods, frame 55p, ribbon 45p, dragon fly £1. I'm not overjoyed at the way this turned out but it kept me busy for a while and at least I ended up with a finished piece.
30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
651% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise