Previous
Next
Hammy Haddock by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2392

Hammy Haddock

Long awaited, much discussed sculpture is finally in place on the Seafront. Hammy Haddock is a recepticle for people to deposit their plastic bottles in ready for recycling.
12th October 2020 12th Oct 20

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
655% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise