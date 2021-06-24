Sign up
Photo 2646
This evening's sky
Couldn't resist snapping the sky ( this capture has not been edited, it really was this blue!).
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3288
photos
18
followers
28
following
724% complete
2639
2640
2641
2642
2643
2644
2645
2646
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
24th June 2021 8:30pm
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
cloud
,
pjnn
