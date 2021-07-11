Previous
Starting the day by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2663

Starting the day

Early run on the prom today. The tide was just going out and the beach being cleaned ready for the day ahead.
11th July 2021

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England.
