Pink...... by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 2671

Pink......

Pink Carnation or maybe a Pink Pink! Given to me in a ceramic pot some years ago. Transplanted it into a hanging basket earlier this year as it's clearly a trailing variety. It survived the transition and is thriving.
20th July 2021

plainjaneandnononsense

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England.
