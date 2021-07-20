Sign up
Photo 2671
Pink......
Pink Carnation or maybe a Pink Pink! Given to me in a ceramic pot some years ago. Transplanted it into a hanging basket earlier this year as it's clearly a trailing variety. It survived the transition and is thriving.
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3315
photos
18
followers
28
following
732% complete
View this month »
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
20th July 2021 7:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
garden
,
carnation
,
pjnn
