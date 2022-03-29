Sign up
Photo 2923
Spring flowers
Not the best capture ever of some grape hyacinths and daffodils in my garden.... but the yellow and blue reminded me to ponder on all those from the Ukraine who've had to leave family, friends, businesses, homes and gardens!
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3628
photos
17
followers
25
following
801% complete
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
2925
2926
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
29th March 2022 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
blue
,
flowers
,
spring
,
pjnn
