Snake's Head Fritillary

I saw this dainty flower on my walk home through the cemetery today. I don't think I've ever seen one before. I posted the pic on FB asking my friends to help identify it. Lots could name it and a few even have them in their gardens. As the daughter of a keen gardener most flower names sound familiar to me even if I can't place them but I'm sure I've never heard this one before ....every day's a school day!