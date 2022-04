Here comes the green eyed monster!

Free2Be held a bring something creative to do session today. I've yet to find anything creative I can do without discomfort since injuring my hand. My friend Lynne had started to teach me crochet a couple of months before the fracture and I was really enjoying it. So seeing Joy crocheting today made me a little sad. I had a meeting at work yesterday too so this week there seems to have been a lot of negative focus on my can't dos!