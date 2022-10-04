Previous
Loving the colours of autumn by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3112

Loving the colours of autumn

A snap of a leaf that I came across on my walk to the post office today. Nature's artwork is amazing!
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

plainjaneandnonno...

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
