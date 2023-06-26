Previous
Next
All Set Up Ready by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3365

All Set Up Ready

Exam hall set up ready. Last week of mocks this week. I've really enjoyed my time invigilating.
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
922% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise