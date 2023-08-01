Previous
Next
Lunch with a twist by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3413

Lunch with a twist

Something different for lunch. A whole potato, spiralled, fried and seasoned. I'm not comfortable eating out alone so tend to eat street food on a day out so it was lovely to come across something new to try on my day out in Lincoln.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
936% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise