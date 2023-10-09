Previous
A time to reflect by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3482

A time to reflect

SaNDS ribbon display in Cleethorpes for Baby Loss Awareness week.

I am so blessed that neither myself nor any close family member have been through this, my heart goes out to anyone who has suffered in this way.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

@plainjaneandnononsense
