Proud Mum Moment

During the invigilating my colleague and I have lunch in a non department specific staff room. In there's there's a notice board for staff to acknowledge and thank any colleagues they feel have gone the extra mile to help them. Super chuffed to see 3 post it's from different members all thanking my son for different things. I know he's a helpful soul who's generous with his time but it's lovely to see others appreciating this.