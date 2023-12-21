Previous
Good morning by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3545

Good morning

Certificate collection day for those students who took their exams last summer meant a walk to work for me this morning. A later start so missed the sunrise but still felt the sky was worth capturing.
21st December 2023

plainjaneandnononsense

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Boxplayer ace
Nice one
December 27th, 2023  
