Previous
Next
Pretending to be a crafter! by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3546

Pretending to be a crafter!

Very basic craft kit completed. Nicely distracting from current family issues and a bargain as it only cost £1. 50
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
972% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise