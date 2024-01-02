Sign up
Previous
Photo 3567
Amelie is 6
Today is my beautiful granddaughter's sixth birthday. Here she is dressed as a Disney princess (obviously) blowing out the candles.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4492
photos
18
followers
24
following
977% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
2nd January 2024 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cake
,
candles
,
birthday
,
six
,
amelie
,
pjnn
