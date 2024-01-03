Sign up
Photo 3568
National Drinking Straw Day
On 3rd January 1888 Marvin C Stone received a patent for the paper drinking straw.
OK so this is a USA national day and I live in the UK but my day has consisted of a run, cleaning windows, a bit of housework and reading so I need you to forgive me a little creative license 🤣
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
