Previous
The Gaul Memorial Mural by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3620

The Gaul Memorial Mural

The Gaul was a trawler/factory ship. It went down in a storm in 1974, sadly all 36 crew members were lost. This mural has been recently painted at the MKM stadium (my rugby team's home ground).
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
991% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise