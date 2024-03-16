Sign up
Photo 3620
The Gaul Memorial Mural
The Gaul was a trawler/factory ship. It went down in a storm in 1974, sadly all 36 crew members were lost. This mural has been recently painted at the MKM stadium (my rugby team's home ground).
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4578
photos
19
followers
25
following
991% complete
3613
3614
3615
3616
3617
3618
3619
3620
955
3617
956
957
3618
3619
958
3620
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
16th March 2024 2:34pm
Tags
mural
,
fishing
,
memorial
,
trawler
,
gaul
,
pjnn
