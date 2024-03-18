Previous
Georgie - out for a stroll! by plainjaneandnononsense
Georgie - out for a stroll!

The sunshine meant seaside strolling was a popular pastime today. Lots of folk out and about on the prom this morning.... Oh yes and a couple of llamas!
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Boxplayer ace
Cute!
March 18th, 2024  
