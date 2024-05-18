Previous
Next
Always fun to be had at Grandma's house by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3669

Always fun to be had at Grandma's house

Harley saw my knitting (I'm doing scarves for the shoebox appeal). He, asked me to teach him to knit so had his first try today. Also a first for him was editing pictures he'd taken on the laptop. He made the cakes too so has really had a busy day!
18th May 2024 18th May 24

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
1044% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
All looks excellent fun for the lad and his doting grandma!
October 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise