Photo 3835
Trying Something New.
My friend Grant brought a book back that I'd lent him today. He also brought me a Cape Gooseberry that he'd grown on his allotment. It didn't taste anything like I expected but was definitely yummy!
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England.
Tags
cape gooseberry
pjnn
