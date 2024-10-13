Sign up
Previous
Photo 3825
Always Expect The Unexpected
I knew the carboot sale would be small today given the poor weather. As there's only a couple left before they close for winter I popped along anyway, expecting to see the usual array of goods for sale. I did not expect to see a rickshaw!
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
