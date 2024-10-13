Previous
Always Expect The Unexpected by plainjaneandnononsense
Always Expect The Unexpected

I knew the carboot sale would be small today given the poor weather. As there's only a couple left before they close for winter I popped along anyway, expecting to see the usual array of goods for sale. I did not expect to see a rickshaw!
