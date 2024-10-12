Sign up
Photo 3819
Sharing my love of books!
Amelie's turn to sleepover this week. She had to leave at 9 for dance, however we still managed to fit some reading and jigsaws in before she had to leave.
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4847
photos
18
followers
24
following
1046% complete
2
365
VOG-L29
12th October 2024 8:28am
Public
reading
book
dolls
amelie
pjnn
